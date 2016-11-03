* Bank of England predicts inflation to overshoot targets * Bond safety bid declines as stocks recover * Yield curve steepens as investors wary of long-dated debt By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday, with long-dated bonds underperforming, after the Bank of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates and indicated that inflation is likely to rise further. The Bank of England ramped up its forecasts for growth and predicted that inflation would jump to 2.7 percent this time next year, nearly triple its current level. "We are responding to the bearishness of the Bank of England statement," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.82 percent, up from 1.80 percent late on Wednesday. Bonds globally were roiled last month as investors worried that inflation would pick up and that central banks including the European Central Bank would pare bond purchase programs that have underpinned demand for long-dated debt. Uncertainty over global events, including next week's U.S. Presidential election, had increased some safety buying of Treasuries this week as stocks tumbled, though long-dated debt has underperformed as investors prefer the safety of short-dated assets. "There is a lot of cash and a lot of uncertainty. It's helping the yield curve steepen because people are just parking money up front," said Tucci. A firmer stock market on Thursday also reduced safe haven buying of Treasuries. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 132 basis points on Thursday, the steepest since June 27. The next major economic focus for investors will be Friday's payrolls report for October, which is expected to show that employers added 175,000 jobs, according to the median estimate of 106 economists polled by Reuters. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to near a three-month high last week, but remained below a level associated with a strong labor market. U.S. worker productivity also increased at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, helping to curb growth in labor costs, but the trend remained weak. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)