Nov 6 U.S. Treasury futures dropped on Sunday as U.S. election week trading kicked off in the wake of news that the FBI was standing by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton for using a private email server for government work.

The weakness in safe-haven Treasuries came as riskier assets such as stocks, which had weakened after the FBI reopened the probe more than a week ago, were rallying hard on the development with just two days before U.S. Election Day. Clinton is in a tight race for the White House with Republican nominee Donald Trump.

U.S. 10-year Treasury futures were last down about 0.3 percent Sunday evening in electronic trading. They had closed Friday at the highest end-of-day level since Oct 21.

Nominal Treasury notes and bonds were not yet trading. The benchmark 10-year note closed up on Friday with its yield, which moves in the opposite direction to its price, at 1.78 percent, its lowest day-end level since Oct 25. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)