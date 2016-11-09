(Adds quotes, details, updates prices) * Trump election fuels speculation of higher inflation * Long bonds underperform, 30-yr yields highest since January * Yields curve steepest since February By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. 30-year Treasury yields rose to more than nine-month highs on Wednesday as investors bet that Donald Trump will enact protectionist trade policies that will weaken the U.S. dollar and increase inflation, eroding the value of U.S. bonds. Republican Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favored rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new, uncertain path. Treasuries initially rallied on the news before sharply reversing course, with long-dated bonds, which are most vulnerable to inflation, performing the worst. "The Republican success points to a period of protectionism and retaliatory tariffs, which will, of course, lead to higher inflation and weaken the dollar," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said in a note. "The obvious implications point toward higher yields and a steeper curve," he said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent, up from 1.86 percent late on Tuesday, and rose as high as 1.97 percent, the highest yield since March 16. Thirty-year bonds dropped 1-5/32 in price to yield 2.73 percent, up from 2.63 percent on Tuesday. The yields rose as high as 2.81 percent, the highest since Jan. 28. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to as much as 146 basis points, the steepest since Feb 5. (Reporting by Karen Brettell, Editing by W Simon)