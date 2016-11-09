* Trump election fuels speculation of higher inflation * Long bonds underperform, 30-year yields highest since January * U.S. 10-year note auction draws weak demand (Adds comment, U.S. 10-year note auction, updates prices) By Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose to 10-month highs on Wednesday, bolstered by expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will enforce protectionist trade policies that will weaken the dollar and boost inflation. Rising inflation tends to erode the value of bonds, pushing yields higher. U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices, gained 22 basis points, the sharpest rise since August 2011. Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields also advanced, climbing to their highest level since January as they rose 18 basis points, the biggest increase since July 2013. Republican Trump stunned the world by soundly defeating heavily favored Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new, uncertain path. "What we saw was pressure on the back end and the steepening of the curve because of expected protectionist trade policies perceived as inflationary," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York. Treasuries initially rallied before sharply reversing course, with long-dated bonds, which are most vulnerable to inflation, performing the worst. A poorly-received U.S. 10-year note auction also added to the pressure on bond prices. The high yield for the 10-year note came in at a higher-than-expected rate at the bid deadline. It had nearly $23 billion in bids for a 2.22 bid-to-cover ratio, the lowest since March 2009. Indirect bidders, consisting of foreign central banks, took a moderate 52.4 percent, the weakest since January 2015 Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital in New York, said the negative underlying trend in the U.S. 10-year note made it a tough sell to investors. "As expected, and despite the outright concession, the buying was very weak and could augur even more pain for the (30-year) bond (auction) tomorrow," Kohli said. "Every element of the stats was weak and the auction was worse than we expected. It highlights that the event risk of the recent election is not quite over yet." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down more than a point to yield 2.048 percent, up from 1.86 percent late on Tuesday. The yields rose as high as 2.092 percent, the strongest level since mid-January. Thirty-year bonds dropped more than 4 points s to yield 2.861 percent, up from 2.63 percent on Tuesday. Earlier, yields rose as high as 2.89 percent, the highest since January. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds also steepened to 139 basis points, the widest since May. Ordinarily, the dramatic jump in yields would have boosted demand for this afternoon's U.S. 10-year note auction, with the price having cheapened considerably. But the prospect of a Trump presidency has injected uncertainty in the market even though prices are at attractive levels. Ahead of an auction, traders would typically sell Treasuries to make way for the new supply of government debt, leading to higher yields. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)