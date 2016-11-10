* U.S. long-dated bond yields hit highest since January
* Investors await U.S. 30-year bond auction
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday, extending steep gains in the previous session, as
investors continued to price in higher interest rates under an
incoming Republican administration that is expected to increase
spending seen as inflationary.
Higher inflation tends to depress bond prices, lifting
yields in the process. Longer-dated bonds are typically more
sensitive to inflation expectations.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
rose to their highest level since January, but came down in late
morning trading. Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields also
advanced, climbing to a 10-month peak as well.
President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he would increase
spending on U.S. infrastructure, which market participants say
could spur growth or expand the budget deficit. Both scenarios
are seen as negative for the bond market.
"There's a feeling that with the Republicans controlling
both the White House and both houses of Congress that it's more
likely they will get fiscal stimulative policies passed which
could spur growth and push inflation higher which bond markets
don't like," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and
trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
Investors are also looking to the $15 billion auction of
U.S. 30-year bonds later on Thursday, a day after a poorly
received 10-year note auction.
Coard thinks that given how U.S. 30-year bond prices have
fallen post-U.S. election, the auction could attract buyers.
Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital
Markets echoed the same sentiment.
"The overnight price action is an indication that investors
are willing to accept some political uncertainty regarding the
actual result of the election if the price is right," said
Kohli.
"Momentum indicators on the technical side have turned in
favor of the bond and there's potential for some dip-buying
today and in the next few days after the auction," he added.
In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes
were last down 7/32 in price, yielding 2.088 percent, up from
2.064 percent late on Wednesday. The yields rose as high as
2.125 percent, the highest since January.
Thirty-year bonds were flat in price to yield
2.880 percent, compared with 2.881 percent on Wednesday.
Earlier, yields reached 2.923 percent, the highest since
January.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
also steepened by as much as 139 basis points,
suggesting an elevated inflation outlook.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)