* U.S. long-dated bond yields hit highest since January
* U.S. 30-year bond auction draws weak demand
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on
Thursday, extending steep gains in the previous session, as
investors continued to price in higher interest rates under an
incoming Republican administration that is expected to increase
spending seen as inflationary.
Higher inflation tends to depress bond prices, lifting
yields. Longer-dated bonds are typically more sensitive to
inflation expectations.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
rose to their highest level since January, while benchmark U.S.
10-year bond yields also advanced, climbing to a 10-month peak
as well.
President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he would increase
spending on U.S. infrastructure, which market participants say
could spur growth or expand the budget deficit. Both scenarios
are seen as negative for the bond market.
"There's a feeling that with the Republicans controlling both
the White House and both houses of Congress that it's more
likely they will get fiscal stimulative policies passed which
could spur growth and push inflation higher which bond markets
don't like," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and
trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
Another weak auction of U.S. 30-year bonds further weighed
on bond prices, a day after a 10-year note sale was
poorly-received.
"There have just been too many shockers for investors to
want to participate, especially overseas accounts," Action
Economics said.
The high yield for the 30-year bond was at 2.902 percent,
slightly above that expected at the bid deadline. There were
$31.6 billion in bids, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of
2.11, the lowest since February.
Indirect bidders, consisting of foreign central banks, took
54.5 percent, the smallest since August 2015, and also lower
than the 65.4 percent previously as well as the 61.9 percent
average.
In early afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year notes
were last down 10/32 in price, yielding 2.100
percent, up from 2.064 percent late on Wednesday. The yields
rose as high as 2.125 percent, the highest since January.
Thirty-year bonds were down 17/32 in price to
yield 2.910 percent, up from 2.881 percent on Wednesday.
Earlier, yields reached 2.926 percent, also the highest since
January.
The yield spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds,
meanwhile, steepened by as much as 141 basis
points, suggesting an elevated inflation outlook.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker on
Thursday acknowledged that if fiscal stimulus measures were
enacted, the U.S. economy would see further rate
increases.
Post-election, the interest rate futures market has priced
in a more than 75 percent chance the Federal Reserve will raise
rates next month, according to the CME's FedWatch.
