* U.S. long-dated bond yields hit highest since January

* U.S. 30-year bond auction draws weak demand (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday, extending steep gains from the previous session, as investors continued to price in higher interest rates under an incoming Republican administration that is expected to increase spending seen as inflationary.

Higher inflation tends to depress bond prices, which move inversely to prices. Longer-dated bonds are typically more sensitive to inflation expectations.

U.S. 30-year bond yields rose to their highest since January, while benchmark 10-year bond yields also advanced, climbing to a 10-month peak.

The U.S. bond market is closed on Friday for the U.S. Veterans Day holiday.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he would increase spending on U.S. infrastructure, which market participants say could spur growth and expand the budget deficit. Both scenarios are seen as negative for the bond market.

"If Trump's policies boost GDP as expected, it reduces the need for the Fed to keep yields low and may even provide a window of opportunity for modestly reducing their balance sheet in 2017," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors, in Minneapolis.

Another weak Treasuries auction, this time of U.S. 30-year bonds, further weighed on prices a day after a 10-year note sale was also poorly received.

The 30-year bond was awarded at 2.902 percent, slightly above that expected at the bid deadline. There were $31.6 billion in bids, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.11, the lowest since February.

Indirect bidders, consisting of foreign central banks, took just 54.5 percent, the smallest since August 2015, and also lower than the 65.4 percent in the previous auction.

In late trading, U.S. 10-year notes were last down 14/32 in price, yielding 2.113 percent, up from 2.064 percent late on Wednesday. Yields rose as high as 2.125 percent, the highest since January.

Thirty-year bonds were down one point in price to yield 2.940 percent, up from 2.881 percent on Wednesday. Earlier, yields reached 2.942 percent, also the highest since January.

The yield spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds , meanwhile, steepened by as much as 141 basis points, suggesting an elevated inflation outlook. The yield curve has steepened for a second straight day.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker on Thursday acknowledged that if fiscal stimulus measures were enacted, the U.S. economy would see further rate increases.

Post-election, the interest rate futures market has priced in a more than 75 percent chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates next month, according to CME's FedWatch.

U.S. two-year yields, as a result, rose to 0.927 percent, their highest since late May. They were last at 0.911 percent . (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay and Chizu Nomiyama)