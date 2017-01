NEW YORK Nov 15 Yields on short-to-medium term Treasuries extended their earlier rise on Tuesday as a bigger-than-expected rise in domestic retail sales in October supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December.

Two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive to traders' expectations on Fed policy, was up more than 2 basis points at 1.013 percent after touching its highest level since early January earlier Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)