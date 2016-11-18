* 10-year yields rise to highest since December

* 2-year yields highest since January

* 10-year yields on pace for largest 2-week rise since 2009 (Updates to midday trading)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Nov 18 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the year on Friday, spurred by expectations of higher interest rates after the election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president and technical positioning.

Treasuries moved in choppy trading through the day as investors bought and sold government debt based on technical levels.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up over 4 basis points at 2.323 percent after hitting 2.355 percent earlier on Friday, which was the highest since Dec. 4, 2015. Analysts noted that 2.30 percent was a major resistance mark for bond investors.

"We've got this situation where the continuing rise in the dollar pressures rates in other markets, particularly those that are commodity or emerging market sensitive," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial. "So Treasury yields get still more defensive on the possibility that other bond prices are going to continue to decline."

Yields on Treasuries of all maturities are on pace to register the largest two-week gains in more than a calendar year - and as long as nearly seven years for the 5-year note - as investors dump U.S. government debt.

"When we got the Trump victory we saw a sharp rally in Treasuries that was very short-lived and then this massive sell-off," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "The sell-off is a function of inflation expectations. It highlights the risks of a move toward protectionism; it highlights a lot of the traditional pro-business GOP platforms."

Trump campaigned on promises to rewrite U.S. free trade agreements, cut taxes and increase federal spending, all of which are expected to increase inflation.

The move higher in yield for Treasuries moved the gap between U.S. and German 10-year government bonds to near the highest level on record, according to Tradeweb data.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)