* Durable goods data boosts expectations of faster growth * Two-year yields highest since 2010 * Treasury to sell $28 bln seven-year notes * Fed to release minutes from November meeting By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. Treasury prices fell and two-year note yields rose to 6-1/2 year highs on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, boosting expectations of faster economic growth. Wednesday's capital goods data was driven by rising demand for machinery and a range of other equipment, the latest indication of an acceleration in economic growth early in the fourth quarter. "I would characterize the data as universally strong, but the core figures are not as compelling as the headline," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Core capital goods data is used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement. Investors are nervous that the bond selloff, sparked by Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president on Nov. 8, has further room to run. Compounding the jitters is a decline in market liquidity before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. "People are very focused on the process of figuring out where yields peak in the selloff. I don't think the market believes we've definitively hit a (price) floor yet," Lyngen said. Investors are betting that Trump will adopt policies that increase spending, and possibly the national debt, as well as spur higher growth and inflation. Short-and intermediate-dated debt has come under additional pressure this week as the government sells new supply of the notes, and as investors worry about that the Federal Reserve may raise rates faster than previously expected. Seven-year notes were among the worst performers before the Treasury Department is due to auction $28 billion of the debt later on Wednesday, the final sale of $88 billion coupon-bearing supply this week. The seven-year note yields rose to 2.17 percent, the highest since July 13, 2015. Five-year note yields gained to 1.82 percent, the highest since Dec. 30, 2015. Two-year note yields increased to 1.12 percent, the highest since April 9, 2010. Short-and intermediate-dated debt is the most sensitive to interest rate changes. The Fed will release minutes from its Nov. 2 meeting on Wednesday, which will be evaluated for any new indication on the U.S. central bank's likely interest rate trajectory. The minutes are unlikely to have any new analysis of Trump's likely economic plan as it was held before the U.S. election. Futures traders are pricing in a 98 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates for the first time this year when its policymakers meet next month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. (Editing by W Simon)