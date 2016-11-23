(Recasts with auction, Fed minutes, adds quote, updates prices)
* Durable goods data boosts expectations of faster growth
* Two-year yields highest since 2010
* Treasury see strong demand for seven-year auction
* FOMC minutes show confidence in near term rate hike
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. Treasury yields fell from
multi-year highs on Wednesday after the Treasury Department saw
very strong demand for an auction of seven-year notes, and after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting contained no
large surprises.
The Treasury sold $28 billion of seven-year notes at a high
yield of 2.215 percent, around two basis points below where they
traded before the auction. Indirect bidders, which includes fund
managers and some central banks, took a record 73 percent of the
sale.
Federal Reserve policymakers, meanwhile, appeared confident
that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant rate
increases soon, minutes showed.
"It looks like everything is on the path for a hike in the
next meeting," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport
Global in New York, adding that "the rate backup has certainly
given them the latitude to move."
Yields jumped earlier on Wednesday, with two-year notes
hitting the highest levels since April 2010, as investors
fretted that the recent bond selloff, sparked by Donald Trump's
surprise election as U.S. president on Nov. 8, has further room
to run.
"People are very focused on the process of figuring out
where yields peak in the selloff. I don't think the market
believes we've definitively hit a (price) floor yet," said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in
New York.
Investors are betting that Trump will adopt policies that
increase spending, and debt, as well as spur higher growth and
inflation.
That view was boosted by data on Wednesday that showed new
orders of U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October,
while consumer sentiment jumped this month in the wake of
Trump's election.
Short-and intermediate-dated debt has come under additional
pressure this week as the government sold $88 billion in two-,
five- and seven-year notes, and as investors worry about that
the Federal Reserve may raise rates faster than previously
expected.
Futures traders are pricing in a 94-percent chance that the
Fed will raise rates for the first time this year when its
policymakers meet next month, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
Two-year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.13
percent, after rising as high as 1.15 percent earlier, the
highest since April 6 2010.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dropped
9/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, after earlier rising to
2.42 percent, the highest since July 15, 2015.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)