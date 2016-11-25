* Trump policies prime drive of U.S. rate moves
* U.S. payroll data next week main economic focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Friday, after two-year yields hit 6 1/2-year highs overnight as
investors evaluated how much further the selloff sparked by the
surprise election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president
has to run.
Investors are betting that Trump will adopt policies that
increase spending and debt as well as spur growth and inflation,
which will erode the value of U.S. bonds.
Even at higher yields, investors are reluctant to buy the
debt in case weakness persists, with much uncertainty remaining
over the exact policies Trump will pursue.
"There are a fair number of people that think we're not
there yet, that yields can still move higher," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "There are a number of people that want to buy in but also
don't want to get whipped by the next 25-to-30 basis point
selloff."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in
price to yield 2.37 percent, up from 2.36 percent late on
Wednesday. The yields have jumped from about 1.80 percent before
Trump's election on Nov. 8.
Two-year notes, which are the most sensitive to interest
rate increases, were unchanged on the day to yield 1.14 percent.
The yields rose as high as 1.17 percent in overnight trading,
the highest since April 5, 2010.
Investors were seen as reluctant to enter new positions on
Friday with light liquidity a day after the bond market was
closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The bond market
will have an early close at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday.
The next major economic focus will be next Friday's payrolls
report for November.
Month-end rebalancing before Wednesday also may increase
some demand for bonds.
The Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 13-14 also is in focus
as the U.S. central bank is viewed as highly likely to raise
interest rates for the first time this year.
Futures traders are pricing in 94 percent chance of a rate
hike at the December meeting, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
(Editing by Bill Trott)