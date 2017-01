* Trump policies prime drive of U.S. rate moves * U.S. payroll data next week main economic focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Friday, after two-year yields hit 6 1/2-year highs overnight as investors evaluated how much further the selloff sparked by the surprise election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president has to run. Investors are betting that Trump will adopt policies that increase spending and debt as well as spur growth and inflation, which will erode the value of U.S. bonds. Even at higher yields, investors are reluctant to buy the debt in case weakness persists, with much uncertainty remaining over the exact policies Trump will pursue. "There are a fair number of people that think we're not there yet, that yields can still move higher," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "There are a number of people that want to buy in but also don't want to get whipped by the next 25-to-30 basis point selloff." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.37 percent, up from 2.36 percent late on Wednesday. The yields have jumped from about 1.80 percent before Trump's election on Nov. 8. Two-year notes, which are the most sensitive to interest rate increases, were unchanged on the day to yield 1.14 percent. The yields rose as high as 1.17 percent in overnight trading, the highest since April 5, 2010. Investors were seen as reluctant to enter new positions on Friday with light liquidity a day after the bond market was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The bond market will have an early close at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday. The next major economic focus will be next Friday's payrolls report for November. Month-end rebalancing before Wednesday also may increase some demand for bonds. The Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 13-14 also is in focus as the U.S. central bank is viewed as highly likely to raise interest rates for the first time this year. Futures traders are pricing in 94 percent chance of a rate hike at the December meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. (Editing by Bill Trott)