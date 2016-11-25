(Adds monthly performance, updates prices)
* Trump policies primary driver of U.S. yield moves
* U.S. payroll data next week main economic focus
* Two-year note yields hit highest since 2010
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday and two-year yields hit 6-1/2-year highs overnight as
investors evaluated how much further the selloff sparked by the
surprise election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president
has to run.
Investors are betting that Trump will adopt policies that
increase spending and debt as well as spur growth and inflation,
which would erode the value of U.S. bonds.
Even at higher yields, investors are reluctant to buy the
debt in case weakness persists, with much uncertainty remaining
over the exact policies Trump will pursue.
"There are a fair number of people that think we're not
there yet, that yields can still move higher," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "There are a number of people that want to buy in but also
don't want to get whipped by the next 25 to 30 basis point
selloff."
Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 5/32 in price to
yield 2.37 percent, up from 2.36 percent late on Wednesday. The
yields have jumped from about 1.80 percent before Trump's
election on Nov. 8.
Two-year notes, which are the most sensitive to
interest rate increases, were steady on the day to yield 1.14
percent. The yields rose to 1.17 percent in overnight trading,
the highest since April 5, 2010.
Treasuries were on track for their worst monthly performance
since January 2009, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
U.S. Treasury index, with a loss of 2.77 percent so
far.
Investors were reluctant to enter new positions with light
liquidity a day after the bond market was closed on Thursday for
the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The bond market will have an
early close at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday.
The next major economic focus will be the U.S. payrolls
report for November due on Dec. 2.
Month-end rebalancing before Wednesday may increase some
demand for bonds.
The Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 13-14 will also be
closely watched as the U.S. central bank is viewed as highly
likely to raise interest rates for the first time this year.
Futures traders are pricing in 94 percent chance of a rate
hike at the December meeting, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
(Editing by Bill Trott and Meredith Mazzilli)