* 10-yr yields hit 16-1/2-month high of 2.468 pct
* 30-yr yields hit over 1-yr high of 3.132 pct
* Rally in oil prices, Trump policies boost inflation
expectations
* U.S. economic data pushes most yields to session highs
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. Treasury yields surged on
Thursday with benchmark yields touching their highest levels in
just under a year and a half on expectations that gains in oil
prices and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would
fuel higher inflation.
Brent crude prices built on Wednesday's gains with a more
than 3 percent jump a day after OPEC and Russia agreed to
restrict output. The rally in crude, along with expectations
that Trump will enact policies that increase spending and debt
as well as spur growth and inflation, pushed up Treasury yields.
Inflation erodes bond prices, with 10- and 30-year
Treasuries most vulnerable. Yields rose overnight and extended
their surge in U.S. trading, with a stronger-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing reading for November and a rise in U.S.
construction spending in October briefly pushing yields on
Treasuries maturing between three and 30 years to their session
highs.
"You're seeing the market pricing in higher inflation in the
near term," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a 16-1/2-month high of 2.468
percent, while 30-year yields hit a more than one-year high of
3.132 percent. U.S. five-year yields hit a more than 5-1/2-year
high of 1.92 percent, while seven-year yields hit a more than
two-year high of 2.274 percent.
U.S. two- and three-year yields hit six-day highs of 1.151
percent and 1.456 percent, respectively.
Comments from Steven Mnuchin, who Trump said he would
nominate to lead the U.S. Treasury, on introducing a
longer-maturity bond on Wednesday added to expectations that
long-end rates would increase further, said Kim Rupert, managing
director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
The continued surge in yields came after U.S. Treasuries
posted a negative 2.7 percent return in November to mark their
worst performance since January 2009, according to Bloomberg
Barclays index data, while the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate
Bond Index posted a negative 2.4 percent return to mark its
worst monthly showing in at least 10 years.
Traders are awaiting U.S. monthly employment data due
Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to
have added 175,000 jobs last month, up from 161,000 in October.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last down 22/32 in
price to yield 2.4463 percent, up about eight basis points from
its yield late on Wednesday of 2.367 percent. U.S. 30-year
Treasuries were last down 1-21/32 in price to yield
3.105 percent, up about nine basis points from late Wednesday's
yield. Prices on 30-year Treasuries briefly fell below two full
points.
Dec. 1 Thursday 10:57AM New York / 1557 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC6 150-29/32 -1-24/32
10YR TNotes DEC6 124-212/256 -0-104/2
56
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.48 0.4873 0.002
Six-month bills 0.6025 0.6127 0.003
Two-year note 99-188/256 1.135 0.020
Three-year note 98-194/256 1.4311 0.041
Five-year note 99-94/256 1.8833 0.049
Seven-year note 99-72/256 2.2366 0.059
10-year note 96-44/256 2.4354 0.068
30-year bond 95-160/256 3.1002 0.082
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -55.25 -1.00
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bill Trott)