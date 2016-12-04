DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 28
Political and general news
NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. Treasury futures prices rose on Sunday after Italian voters were seen rejecting a change to the country's constitution, which was designed to hasten the legislative process.
Ten-year Treasury note futures prices were up 0.35 percent shortly after electronic trading resumed on Sunday evening, signaling that nominal Treasury yields might pull back from 18-month highs reached late last week.
Treasuries fell hard in November on bets that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies and higher oil prices would stoke inflation, which erodes bond prices. Last week 10-year yields rose for a fourth straight week, finishing at around 2.39 percent on Friday. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A portfolio manager from an influential shareholder has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexico's peso gained on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he favors "a very stable, very solid Mexico" while elsewhere in Latin American stocks rose slightly. The Mexican currency hit a three-week high even as Trump forged ahead with plans for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The peso gained more than 2 percent to trade just above 21 pesos per U.S. dollar after Trump said in a speech that a strong Mexican economy was good for the United S