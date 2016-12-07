* U.S. 30-year yield sets for biggest fall since late August * Traders await possible hints about future of ECB bond program * Short-dated U.S. yields underpinned by view on Fed rate hike (Updates to late U.S. market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with the 30-year yield on track for its biggest drop in more than three months, as disappointing overseas economic data reduced optimism about global growth ahead of a European Central Bank meeting. U.S. yields decreased in step with German Bund and British Gilt yields after October data showed German industrial output rose less than expected and the steepest decline in British factory production in more than four years. The dour news on foreign manufacturing came a day before the ECB was widely expected to extend its bond purchase program, worth over 1 trillion euros, beyond March 2017 to support the euro zone economy. Traders have speculated whether ECB officials would send a formal signal they would eventually wind down quantitative easing. Such a move might propel bond yields around the world higher. "The market does not have a lot of clarity on what the ECB would do tomorrow," said Jeffery Elswick, director of fixed income at Frost Investment Advisors in San Antonio, Texas. The 10-year Bund yield was down 2 basis points at 0.351 percent, and the 10-year Gilt yield was 6 basis points lower at 1.360 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was down 5 basis points from late Tuesday at 2.342 percent. It had reached 2.492 percent on Dec. 1, the highest since July 2015. The 30-year yield was 3.020 percent, down 6 basis points, on track for the biggest one-day drop since Aug. 29 when it fell 7.9 basis points, according to Reuters data. Longer-dated U.S. yields reached their highest in nearly 1-1/2 years last week on bets that Donald Trump, the Republican President-elect, and a Republican-controlled U.S. Congress would enact big tax cuts, boost infrastructure spending and adopt stricter trade policies. "We are retracing some of those levels since the election. The market has repositioned for fiscal stimulus," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. Firm expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next week kept shorter-dated U.S. yields not far below their strongest levels since April 2010. Two-year Treasury yield was down over 1 basis point at 1.104 percent. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 95 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates at its policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1507 EST (2007 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR7 151-11/32 1-2/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-212/256 0-92/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.4975 0.505 0.000 Six-month bills 0.6175 0.628 0.000 Two-year note 99-204/256 1.1041 -0.016 Three-year note 98-240/256 1.3703 -0.027 Five-year note 99-200/256 1.7961 -0.045 Seven-year note 99-228/256 2.1419 -0.046 10-year note 96-248/256 2.3437 -0.050 30-year bond 97-40/256 3.0199 -0.061 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -15.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -54.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)