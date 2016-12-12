* Benchmark yields hit highest level since Sept 2014
* Oil futures reach 18-month peak on deal to cut output
* U.S. to sell $24 bln 3-year notes, $20 bln 10-year notes
(Updates market action, adds details)
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday, with benchmark yields hitting their highest since
September 2014 as a jump in oil prices stoked inflation bets
ahead of auctions of three-year and 10-year U.S. government
debt.
Oil futures gained as much as 6.5 percent to an
18-month high after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and other major producers reached their first
agreement since 2001 to pare output in a bid to deal with global
oversupply and to boost prices.
A rebound in crude prices reinforced the notion that U.S.
inflation is the rise with expectations of fiscal stimulus from
the Trump administration.
Bets on a surge in government borrowing as a result of
possible sharp tax cuts and heavy federal spending have been
behind the Treasuries selloff since the Nov. 8 U.S. election.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $24 billion
three-year notes at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) and $20
billion in 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The Treasuries supply comes before a widely expected
quarter-point interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve,
which will hold a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was last up
more than 4 basis points at 2.510 percent. Earlier Monday, it
struck 2.528 percent, which was the highest since Sept. 29,
2014, according to Reuters data.
Monday, Dec. 12, 8:20AM New York / 1320 GMT
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 147-29/32 -0-19/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 123-192/256 -0-72/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.53 0.538 -0.003
Six-month bills 0.6275 0.6382 0.002
Two-year note 99-182/256 1.1492 0.016
Three-year note 98-194/256 1.4354 0.019
Five-year note 99-64/256 1.909 0.027
Seven-year note 98-252/256 2.2835 0.036
10-year note 95-152/256 2.5042 0.040
30-year bond 93-252/256 3.1884 0.033
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 -1.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 -0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.75 0.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa
Von Ahn)