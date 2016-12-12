* Benchmark yields hit highest level since Sept 2014 * Oil futures reach 18-month peak on deal to cut output * U.S. to sell $24 bln 3-year notes, $20 bln 10-year notes (Updates market action, adds details) NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with benchmark yields hitting their highest since September 2014 as a jump in oil prices stoked inflation bets ahead of auctions of three-year and 10-year U.S. government debt. Oil futures gained as much as 6.5 percent to an 18-month high after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers reached their first agreement since 2001 to pare output in a bid to deal with global oversupply and to boost prices. A rebound in crude prices reinforced the notion that U.S. inflation is the rise with expectations of fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration. Bets on a surge in government borrowing as a result of possible sharp tax cuts and heavy federal spending have been behind the Treasuries selloff since the Nov. 8 U.S. election. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $24 billion three-year notes at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) and $20 billion in 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). The Treasuries supply comes before a widely expected quarter-point interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve, which will hold a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was last up more than 4 basis points at 2.510 percent. Earlier Monday, it struck 2.528 percent, which was the highest since Sept. 29, 2014, according to Reuters data. Monday, Dec. 12, 8:20AM New York / 1320 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 147-29/32 -0-19/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 123-192/256 -0-72/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.53 0.538 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.6275 0.6382 0.002 Two-year note 99-182/256 1.1492 0.016 Three-year note 98-194/256 1.4354 0.019 Five-year note 99-64/256 1.909 0.027 Seven-year note 98-252/256 2.2835 0.036 10-year note 95-152/256 2.5042 0.040 30-year bond 93-252/256 3.1884 0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)