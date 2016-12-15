PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Dec 15 U.S. Treasury yields inched lower on Thursday, pressured by a decline in U.S. consumer inflation for November, adding to a growing view that the economy may not be as strong in the fourth quarter as many people expected.
Data showed that the consumer price index rose just 0.2 percent last month, after advancing 0.4 percent in October. Gasoline price increases slowed and food costs remained soft during the month, pulling the index lower. Overall though, the numbers were generally in line with expectations.
That said, other pieces of data such as initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve business index were solid overall, but had little impact on yields.
In early morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 2.598 percent after the CPI report from 2.611 percent.
U.S. 30-year bond yields drifted lower as well following the data to 3.168 percent, from 3.186 percent before the CPI numbers.
