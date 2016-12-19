Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries added to price gains on Monday on news the Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday.

The Russian RIA news agency said he had died of his wounds.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 15/32 in price to yield 2.53 percent, down from 2.55 percent before the reports and from 2.60 percent late on Friday. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)