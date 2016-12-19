(Recasts with shooting, updates prices) * Report that Russian ambassador shot in Turkey * Treasury yields fall to session lows By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. safe haven Treasuries extended price gains on Monday after news reports that the Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital. A spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said he died of his wounds. Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, said that the news "does seem to coincide with the latest move (in Treasury yields) lower and the intraday high in stocks." That said, "it's such a quiet, thin kind of session it's difficult to attribute the move to just one news report," Goldberg added. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 14/32 in price to yield 2.53 percent, down from 2.55 percent before the news and from 2.60 percent late on Friday. U.S. Treasuries are seen as a low risk asset when there is political or other uncertainty. Bond prices had gained earlier on Monday as some investors covered short positions heading into the year-end holidays. (Editing by David Gregorio)