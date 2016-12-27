* U.S. 30-year yields rise to highest since Dec. 21 * Treasury yields rise after strong Case-Shiller U.S. home data * Yields remain near highs after strong consumer confidence data By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Dec 27 The 30-year Treasury bond rose to its highest level in nearly a week with yields on Treasuries holding maturities between five and 30 years all touching their highest levels of the day after the release of solid readings on the U.S housing market. Data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index showed U.S. metro area home prices increased modestly in October, gaining slightly more than expected for the month-on-month readings. The Case-Shiller index was the latest in a number of solid reports on the U.S. economy showing inflation may already be gaining steam. "Home prices and the economy are both enjoying robust numbers," said David M. Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.576 percent with yields on the 30-year note rising to 3.151 percent, the highest since Dec. 21. Rising inflation lowers the value of already-held bonds with Treasuries of longer-dated maturities generally being the most sensitive. Low volume trading following the Christmas holiday that closed markets on Monday and ahead of the New Year holiday this weekend also exaggerated the move, analysts said. "The numbers were stronger than expected so that kind of puts you in a direction, and the thinness in this market probably puts you this far in that direction," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "It doesn't take much selling or buying to push it one way or another this week." The market produced a limited reaction to U.S. consumer confidence data that rose to its highest level in 15 years this month as expectations for strength in job growth, business conditions and the stock market continued to build following the U.S. presidential election. "The earlier data didn't necessarily justify the bonds being this much lower on the day, so there's probably not much more justification for pushing the thing further even though the consumer confidence number was strong," DRW's Brien said. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)