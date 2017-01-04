NEW YORK Jan 4 U.S. Treasury debt yields drifted lower on Wednesday after the minutes of the last Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting struck a more uncertain tone than the market expected.

The minutes of the Dec. 13-14 meeting showed many were considering faster interest rate increases as the economy could grow at a quicker pace because of fiscal stimulus under President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

At the same time, the minutes also spelled out the downside risks which could limit economic growth such as trade barriers and the dollar's rise.

In mid-afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year note was flat in price to yield 2.451 percent, compared with 2.454 percent late on Tuesday.

U.S. 30-year bond prices were up 1/32, yielding 3.048 percent, down from Tuesday's 3.05 percent.

Both U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields touched session lows after the release of the Fed minutes.

U.S. two-year note prices were flat, yielding 1.230 percent . The yield was at 1.234 percent before the Fed minutes. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alan Crosby)