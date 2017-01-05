NEW YORK Jan 5 U.S. Treasury debt yields slid on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer private sector jobs in December than market expectations.

The ADP National Employment Report indicated that U.S. private employers added 153,000 jobs last month, below economists' expectations for a job gain of 170,000.

In early morning trading, the U.S. 10-year note was up 5/32 in price to yield 2.433 percent, compared with 2.452 percent late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year bond prices were up 2/32, yielding 3.042 percent, down from Tuesday's 3.048 percent.

U.S. two-year note yields were at 1.026 percent from 1.234 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)