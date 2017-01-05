BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
NEW YORK Jan 5 U.S. Treasury debt yields slid on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer private sector jobs in December than market expectations.
The ADP National Employment Report indicated that U.S. private employers added 153,000 jobs last month, below economists' expectations for a job gain of 170,000.
In early morning trading, the U.S. 10-year note was up 5/32 in price to yield 2.433 percent, compared with 2.452 percent late on Wednesday.
U.S. 30-year bond prices were up 2/32, yielding 3.042 percent, down from Tuesday's 3.048 percent.
U.S. two-year note yields were at 1.026 percent from 1.234 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.