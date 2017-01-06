* U.S. economy creates 156,00 jobs, but wages rise
* U.S. debt yields recover from multi-week lows
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 6 U.S. Treasury debt yields
rallied from multi-week lows on Friday after data showed a
rebound in U.S. wages last month despite a smaller-than-expected
jobs gain, which could drive the Federal Reserve to consider
raising interest rates as early as the first quarter.
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose from a five-week
trough, while those on 30-year bonds recovered from a seven-week
low following the jobs data that reflected a steadily improving
labor market.
U.S. two-year note yields rebounded from three-week lows hit
earlier in the session.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 156,000 jobs in December,
compared with market forecasts of a gain of 178,000, the Labor
Department said.
But investors focused more on average hourly earnings, which
increased 10 cents or 0.4 percent. That pushed the year-on-year
rise in average hourly earnings to 2.9 percent, the biggest
increase since June 2009, from 2.5 percent in November.
"The wage pressure number will give the Fed enough
ammunition to consider raising rates again perhaps in the first
quarter," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at
U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri.
"You want jobs to stay in this 150,000 to 175,000 range
because it is a healthy sign and is critical to keep up with the
U.S. demographics," he added.
Fed fund futures after the U.S. job reports suggested a
roughly 25 percent chance the central bank will nudge rates
higher at its March meeting, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
In early morning trading, the U.S. 10-year note
was down 8/32 in price to yield 2.397 percent, compared with
2.368 percent late on Thursday.
U.S. 30-year bond prices fell 12/32, yielding 2.982 percent
, from Thursday's 2.963 percent.
U.S. two-year note yields were at 1.201 percent
from 1.178 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)