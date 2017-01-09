* Worries about yuan, "hard Brexit" spur safety bids for bonds * U.S. to sell $56 billion in longer-dated government debt * Fed's Rosengren calls for gradual but faster rate increases (Adds new analyst comments, updates prices) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. Treasury yields fall on Monday as nervousness about the Chinese yuan and Britain's exit from the European Union rekindle safe haven demand for low-risk government bonds ahead of this week's $56 billion supply. A falling Chinese currency has stoked worries about the country's capital outflows. On Saturday, the government said foreign exchange reserves fell to near a six-year low at the end of December. China's offshore yuan weakened a bit against the dollar on Monday following a large increase last week amid speculation the Chinese central bank pushed up overnight borrowing costs to quell bearish bets on the currency. "People are worried what China is going to do next," said Thomas Roth, senior Treasury trader at MUFG Securities America in New York. Comments from British Minister Theresa May revived fears about a "hard Brexit," in which border controls will be given priority over market access. May said in a television interview on Sunday she was not interested in Britain keeping "bits" of its EU membership. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries was down 3 basis points at 2.385 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was 3 basis points lower at 2.975 percent. Monday's decline in yields was mitigated as some investors prepared for this week's supply in longer-dated government bonds: $24 billion in three-year notes, $20 billion in 10-year debt and $12 billion in 30-year bonds. A solid U.S. December jobs report has reinforced the view the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates at a faster-than-expected pace in 2017. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday, "I expect that appropriate monetary policy will need to normalize more quickly than over the past year." January 9 Monday 11:30AM New York / 1630 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 152-16/32 0-23/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-180/256 0-76/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.4975 0.505 -0.015 Six-month bills 0.57 0.5795 -0.030 Two-year note 100-24/256 1.2017 -0.016 Three-year note 99-190/256 1.4651 -0.019 Five-year note 100-130/256 1.8925 -0.030 Seven-year note 100-96/256 2.1917 -0.036 10-year note 96-160/256 2.3865 -0.032 30-year bond 98-4/256 2.9757 -0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong)