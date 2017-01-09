* Worries about yuan, 'hard Brexit' spur safety bids for
bonds
* Hedging on corporate bond supply limits drop in bond
yields
* U.S. to sell $56 billion in longer-dated government debt
* Fed's Rosengren calls for gradual but faster rate
increases
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. Treasury yields fall as
nervousness about the China's currency and Britain's exit from
the European Union rekindle safe haven demand for low-risk
government bonds ahead of this week's $56 billion supply.
A weakening Chinese yuan has stoked worries about the
country's capital outflows. On Saturday, the government said
foreign exchange reserves fell to near a six-year low at the end
of December.
China's offshore yuan fell a bit against the dollar on
Monday following a large increase last week amid speculation the
Chinese central bank pushed up overnight borrowing costs to
quell bearish bets on the currency.
"People are worried what China is going to do next," said
Thomas Roth, senior Treasury trader at MUFG Securities America
in New York.
Comments from British Minister Theresa May revived fears
about a "hard Brexit," in which border controls will be given
priority over market access.
May said in a television interview on Sunday she is not
interested in Britain keeping "bits" of its EU membership.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was
down 3 basis points at 2.385 percent, while the 30-year bond
yield was 3 basis points lower at 2.975 percent.
Analysts said the day's drop in yields result from reduced
trading, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.
Monday's decline in yields was mitigated as some investors
prepared for this week's supply in longer-dated government
bonds: $24 billion in three-year notes, $20 billion in 10-year
debt and $12 billion in 30-year bonds.
Bond dealers hedging on the corporate bond supply they
underwrite also put a floor on the yield decline.
Companies are expected to sell $25 billion to $30 billion in
investment-grade debt this week after last week's $55 billion in
supply was the sector's third-biggest week of issuance on
record, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
A solid U.S. December jobs report has reinforced the view
the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates at a
faster-than-expected pace in 2017.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday, "I
expect that appropriate monetary policy will need to normalize
more quickly than over the past year."
At a separate event, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
said it was too early to judge how the incoming Trump
administration, which has spoke of fiscal stimuli, may change
the path of the economy.
Prices as of Monday, Jan. 9 at 1434 EST (1934 GMT):
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 152-22/32 29/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 124-208/256 104/256
Price Current Net
Yield Change
(pct) (bps)
Three-month bills 0.495 0.5025 -0.017
Six-month bills 0.5725 0.5821 -0.028
Two-year note 100-30/256 1.1897 -0.028
Three-year note 99-198/256 1.4542 -0.030
Five-year note 100-148/256 1.8776 -0.044
Seven-year note 100-120/256 2.1771 -0.051
10-year note 96-192/256 2.372 -0.046
30-year bond 98-52/256 2.966 -0.037
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.75 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.00 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong)