BRIEF-Halcon Resources enters into an agreement with Samson Exploration for total price of $705 mln
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing
* U.S. Treasury to sell $20 bln in 10-year notes * Investors await possible details on Trump's policies By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 11 U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Wednesday, holding in a narrow trading range in advance of a $20-billion auction of 10-year notes, part of this week's $56 billion in longer-dated government debt supply. In the absence of major economic data, traders and investors are awaiting details of possible economic policies from President-elect Donald Trump, who was scheduled at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) to hold his first news conference since the Nov. 8 election. "There hasn't been a lot of news to trade on. We do have some marginal supply concerns," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1 basis point at 2.390 percent. Two-year yields were up slightly at 1.198 percent, while 30-year yields ticked up modestly to 2.974 percent. In "when-issue" activity, traders expected the latest 10-year note supply to sell at a yield of 2.441 percent , according to Tradeweb. This compared with a yield of 2.485 percent at the prior 10-year auction in December. January 11 Wednesday 10:27AM New York / 1527 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 152-18/32 0-1/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-176/256 -0-20/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5075 0.5152 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.5925 0.6025 0.000 Two-year note 100-26/256 1.1975 0.003 Three-year note 99-180/256 1.4767 0.002 Five-year note 100-134/256 1.889 0.010 Seven-year note 100-92/256 2.194 0.011 10-year note 96-160/256 2.3867 0.008 30-year bond 98-20/256 2.9725 0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, urged Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to implement one of his campaign promises and declare China a currency manipulator.
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.