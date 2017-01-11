* U.S. Treasury to sell $20 bln in 10-year notes * Investors await possible details on Trump's policies By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 11 U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Wednesday, holding in a narrow trading range in advance of a $20-billion auction of 10-year notes, part of this week's $56 billion in longer-dated government debt supply. In the absence of major economic data, traders and investors are awaiting details of possible economic policies from President-elect Donald Trump, who was scheduled at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) to hold his first news conference since the Nov. 8 election. "There hasn't been a lot of news to trade on. We do have some marginal supply concerns," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1 basis point at 2.390 percent. Two-year yields were up slightly at 1.198 percent, while 30-year yields ticked up modestly to 2.974 percent. In "when-issue" activity, traders expected the latest 10-year note supply to sell at a yield of 2.441 percent , according to Tradeweb. This compared with a yield of 2.485 percent at the prior 10-year auction in December. January 11 Wednesday 10:27AM New York / 1527 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 152-18/32 0-1/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-176/256 -0-20/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5075 0.5152 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.5925 0.6025 0.000 Two-year note 100-26/256 1.1975 0.003 Three-year note 99-180/256 1.4767 0.002 Five-year note 100-134/256 1.889 0.010 Seven-year note 100-92/256 2.194 0.011 10-year note 96-160/256 2.3867 0.008 30-year bond 98-20/256 2.9725 0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong)