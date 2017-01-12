NEW YORK Jan 12 U.S. Treasury yields declined on Thursday with 30-year yields touching a two-month low in advance of a $12 billion reopening of a prior 30-year bond issue, the final part of $56 billion in longer-dated government debt supply.

In early U.S. trading, the 30-year Treasury yield was down 3 basis points at 2.929 percent after hitting 2.902 percent, which was the lowest since Nov. 10, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)