NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. Treasury yields turned flat on Friday, making up their earlier fall following data on U.S. retail sales and producer prices in December that came in mostly in line with forecasts.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.365 percent, little changed from late Thursday. It touched a session low of 2.334 percent when the data was released. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)