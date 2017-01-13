NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations pared their earlier decline on Friday
following data on domestic retail sales and producer prices in
December that mostly matched analyst forecasts.
The five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular five-year Treasury notes, was last 1.92
percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb
data showed.
