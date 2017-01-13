* Treasury yields abruptly rise after retail sales, PPI data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose
Friday as data supporting the notion of a steady U.S. economic
expansion and a rise in Wall Street stock prices stoked selling
in low-risk government bonds.
Friday's yield increase wiped out much of the week's fall
tied to traders scaling back bond bets on potentially higher
inflation and federal borrowing under the incoming Trump
administration and a Republican-controlled Congress.
Some investors were disappointed Trump did not disclose
details at his Wednesday news conference on his plans for tax
cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending, which
sparked a massive bond market selloff around the world following
his presidential win on Nov. 8.
They now hope for more clues from top Republican lawmakers
on possible measures to boost the economy.
"There is not a whole lot of conviction in rates until we
hear more from Congress about what they are shooting for in
terms of policies," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates
strategist with TD Securities in New York.
Friday's abrupt jump in yields from their initial lows came
soon after U.S. data on retail sales and producer prices in
December, which was largely within analyst forecasts.
Analysts and traders blamed the market turnaround on
computerized sell orders generated in response to buying when
the data were released, pushing bonds to technical levels that
triggered sell orders.
The rise in yields also stemmed from traders locking in
recent gains ahead of the three-day U.S. Martin Luther King Jr.
weekend and bond dealers reselling their purchases from a soft
$12 billion 30-year Treasury auction on Thursday.
"The market is flushing lower because there are a lot of bad
longs out there," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at
Seaport Global Holdings in New York.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up over
3 basis points at 2.396 percent after it fell to 2.307 percent
which was its lowest in six weeks.
The 10-year yield was on track for a fourth straight week of
decline which had not happened since late May to early July last
year when it fell for seven consecutive weeks, Reuters data
showed.
University of Michigan data showed U.S. consumer inflation
outlook improved in early January, underpinning Friday's rise in
yields.
Treasury yields retreated as U.S. stock prices pared their
earlier gains and DBRS downgraded Italy's bond rating,
rekindling some safe-haven bids for bonds.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved higher, while
the Dow was slightly lower.
Friday, Jan. 13 at 1359 EST (1859 GMT):
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 151-30/32 -0-21/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 124-160/256 -0-68/256
Price Current Net
Yield Change
(pct) (bps)
Three-month bills 0.515 0.5228 0.005
Six-month bills 0.5975 0.6076 0.013
Two-year note 100-24/256 1.2012 0.020
Three-year note 99-174/256 1.4847 0.030
Five-year note 100-120/256 1.9003 0.032
Seven-year note 100-72/256 2.2061 0.036
10-year note 96-136/256 2.3982 0.037
30-year bond 97-176/256 2.9926 0.033
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.25 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.25 1.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Andrew Hay)