* Consumer prices rise in December * Yellen to speak on monetary policy By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data showed rising consumer prices and as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. U.S. consumer prices increased in December as households paid more for gasoline and rental accommodations, leading to the largest year-on-year rise in 2-1/2 years. Bond prices had fallen before the consumer price figures, which analysts attributed to investors preparing for new data this week and Yellen's speech, with no news headlines seen as driving the move. "CPI came right in as expected," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 14/32 in price to yield 2.38 percent, up from 2.33 percent late Tuesday. Some of Wednesday's bond weakness is probably due to "the compilation of different Fed officials comments indicating that if things continue as they are, rates are going to continue to go higher," Hurley said. Yellen is due to speak at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) about monetary policy to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. The Treasury Department on Thursday will auction $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which will gauge concern about rising inflation as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)