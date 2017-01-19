* 10-year yields rise to two-week highs * Jobs, housing, manufacturing data all strong * U.S. to sell $13 bln 10-year TIPS By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 19 U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-week highs on Thursday after data showed solid economic growth, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled further rate hikes are likely. The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week back to near the lowest levels in decades. U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in December, suggesting that the housing market contributed to economic growth in the fourth quarter. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area also grew faster than expected in January, the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia said. "This morning we had some economic news which came out stronger than anticipated," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 20/32 in price to yield 2.46 percent, up from 2.39 percent late Wednesday, and the highest since Jan. 4. Yields had also risen on Wednesday after data showed rising inflation data and on Yellen's comments. U.S. consumer prices increased in December as households paid more for gasoline and rental accommodations, leading to the largest year-on-year rise in 2-1/2 years. Yellen said, with the U.S. economy close to full employment and inflation headed toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, it "makes sense" for the U.S. central bank to gradually lift interest rates. "The market is extremely sensitive to monetary policy given the last FOMC meeting in December, where they indicated possibly three rate hikes in 2017," said Pollack. "It showed a Fed that is a little more aggressive in returning to normal monetary policy." The Treasury Department on Thursday will auction $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which will gauge concern about rising inflation as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Friday. Yellen will speak again on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT) on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)