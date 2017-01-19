(Adds quote, data, updates prices)
* 10-year yields hit two-week highs
* Data points to stronger U.S. economy
* U.S. sells $13 bln 10-year TIPS to strong demand
* Yellen to speak on economy, monetary policy
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 19 U.S. Treasury yields surged to
two-week highs on Thursday after data showed solid economic
growth, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled
further interest rate hikes are likely.
U.S. homebuilding rebounded sharply in December as a firming
economy boosted demand for rental housing, while an unexpected
drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
last week pointed to further tightening in the labor market.
The economy's brightening prospects were underscored by
other data showing factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
accelerating to a two-year high this month amid jumps in new
orders, employment and inventories.
The data came after Yellen said on Wednesday that it "makes
sense" for the Fed to gradually lift interest rates, with the
U.S. economy close to full employment and inflation headed
toward the U.S. central bank's 2 percent goal.
"It's the fundamentals of Yellen being slightly more
hawkish, the data being a little bit better and positioning in
the marketplace," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries
trading at Credit Agricole in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 23/32 in price to
yield 2.47 percent, up from 2.39 percent late on Wednesday. The
yields reached as high as 2.496 percent, the highest since Jan.
3, and have jumped from a low of 2.31 percent on Tuesday.
Yellen will speak again on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT)
on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy.
"The market is extremely sensitive to monetary policy given
the last FOMC meeting in December, where they indicated possibly
three rate hikes in 2017," said Gary Pollack, head of
fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management
in New York.
"It showed a Fed that is a little more aggressive in
returning to normal monetary policy," Pollack said.
The Treasury Department saw strong demand for a $13 billion
sale of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS),
which sold with yields that were more than 3 basis points below
where they traded before the auction.
Expectations of greater fiscal stimulus under
President-elect Donald Trump has raised expectations that
inflation will rise.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased in
December, leading to the largest year-on-year rise in 2-1/2
years.
The U.S. will sell $88 billion in two-, five- and seven-year
notes next week, the Treasury said on Thusday.
