By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 20 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday as investors evaluated the prospect of faster growth and
higher inflation before Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S.
president.
Investors have bet that Trump will adopt fiscal policies to
boost the economy, although some have become wary as they await
details of new stimulus plans.
New Treasury supply to finance any new government spending
is also likely, which may further drag on bonds and send yields
higher.
"Clients believe that what you are going to see down the
road is more supply by this administration, whether it's a
50-year bond or just more supply to finance what they want to do
in infrastructure and how they want to move the economy along,"
said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 7/32 in price to
yield 2.48 percent, up from 2.46 percent late on Thursday. The
yields have jumped from a low of 2.31 percent on Tuesday.
Expectations of heavy corporate supply next week is also
weighing on the market. The Treasury Department will also sell
$88 billion next week in two-, five- and seven-year notes.
"The supply issues are really overwhelming the marketplace,"
said di Galoma.
A $12 billion sale of 30-year Treasury bonds last week drew
relatively weak demand, even after a strong $20 billion auction
of 10-year notes the day before.
Rising yields on European sovereign debt also added to
selling of U.S. bonds on Friday.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to
a one-month peak of 0.35 percent.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said late on Thursday
that the U.S. central bank should continue to raise interest
rates slowly to keep jobs plentiful and inflation low, in
comments that were viewed as more dovish than a speech the
previous day.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)