* U.S. yields rebound after falling on Trump's trade stance * U.S. Treasury to sell $26 bln 2-year notes at 1 p.m. * Two-year yield hovers near pre-Fed rate hike lows By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 24 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, in step with their European counterparts, following a high court ruling on Britain's decision to bolt from the European Union and encouraging data on euro zone manufacturing data. Bond yields retraced roughly half of Monday's decline that stemmed from safe-haven bids linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's moves to revamp deals with its Asian and North American trading partners. The yield backup should entice demand for the $26-billion auction of two-year Treasury notes, which is part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing U.S. government debt supply, analysts said. In overseas trading, Treasuries yields took cue from the increase in Bund and British government yields after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the EU. The ruling reduced the chances of a "hard Brexit" which Britain would embark on a quick divorce from the economic bloc, analysts said. Britain's possible swift exit from the EU is seen as a drag on Europe's and its own economy. "What this vote does is that it creates a lot of friction in the process. The likelihood of a hard Brexit outcome has diminished," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 3 basis points at 2.428 percent. German 10-year Bund and British 10-year Gilt yields were up over 2 basis points. Bond yields also rose after IHS Markit's Euro Zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a gauge on regional growth, only dipped from December's five-year high of 54.4 to 54.3. The yield rise came in advance of the monthly two-year Treasury note sale at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). On the open market, two-year yield was last at 1.176 percent, not far above the levels seen prior to the Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate increase on Dec. 14. The lack of details on Trump's pledge for tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending has led some investors to pare bearish bond bets and dial back their outlook on U.S. growth and the Fed accelerating rate hikes to keep inflation in check. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest two-year note to sell at a yield of 1.202 percent , according to Tradeweb. This compared with the 1.280 percent yield at the two-year auction in December. January 24 Tuesday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 151-20/32 -0-12/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-156/256 -0-52/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.505 0.5127 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.6 0.6102 0.000 Two-year note 100-38/256 1.1719 0.025 Three-year note 99-194/256 1.4585 0.028 Five-year note 100-124/256 1.8965 0.030 Seven-year note 100-48/256 2.2205 0.030 10-year note 96-72/256 2.4284 0.027 30-year bond 97-100/256 3.0081 0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.00 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)