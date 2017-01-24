* Treasuries lose appeal as stocks bounce on improved outlook * U.S. Treasury sells $26 bln 2-year notes to mediocre demand * U.S. yields initially climb on Brexit ruling, euro zone data (Adds market action after U.S. 2-year auction) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 24 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors snapped up equities on improved outlook on corporate profits, trimming their safe-haven demand for bonds spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance. The rise in bond yields, which reversed Monday's decline, brought only a moderate bid to a $26 billion auction of two-year notes, part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing U.S. government debt supply, analysts said. "We are mostly in a holding pattern until we get more clarity on the fiscal side," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. On Tuesday, Trump urged U.S. carmaker executives to build more vehicles domestically and signed executive orders to speed up the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota oil pipelines. These moves aimed to create jobs and investments followed Trump's actions on Monday to revamp deals with its Asian and North American trading partners which investors fear would hurt exports and raise business costs. Treasury yields initially climbed in step with their European counterparts, following a high court ruling on Britain's decision to bolt from the European Union and encouraging data on euro zone manufacturing data. The court ruled Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the EU. It reduced the chances of a "hard Brexit" which Britain would embark on a quick divorce from the economic bloc, analysts said. Britain's possible swift exit from the EU is seen as a drag on Europe's and its own economy. "What this vote does is that it creates a lot of friction in the process. The likelihood of a hard Brexit outcome has diminished," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 6 basis points at 2.465 percent. German 10-year Bund and British 10-year Gilt yields were up about 4 basis points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs. Bond yields' early increase was also underpinned by IHS Markit's Euro Zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a gauge on regional growth, only dipped from December's five-year high of 54.4 to 54.3. The market selloff enticed yield-minded investors to buy Tuesday's two-year note supply, but the overall demand was seen average. The ratio of bids to the two-year notes offered was 2.68, up from 2.44 at the prior auction which was the weakest since December 2008. Tuesday, Jan 24 at 1415 EST (1915 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR7 150-19/32 -1-13/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-68/256 -0-140/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.5025 0.5101 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.6 0.6102 0.000 Two-year note 100-26/256 1.1965 0.049 Three-year note 99-174/256 1.4855 0.054 Five-year note 100-84/256 1.9298 0.063 Seven-year note 99-240/256 2.2597 0.069 10-year note 95-248/256 2.4652 0.064 30-year bond 96-132/256 3.0538 0.066 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.50 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)