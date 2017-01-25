* Wall Street stock rally curbs demand for low-yielding
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields increased
on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting a near three-week
high as Wall Street's three key indexes posted record highs on
investor optimism about the economy due to policies from the
Trump administration.
Investors also scaled back their bond holdings in advance of
a $34 billion auction of five-year Treasury notes, part of this
week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply.
Bond yields have bounced in a fairly tight range since the
start of 2017 as investors assessed the effect of Trump's
actions on trade, business investment and infrastructure
spending on company profits, inflation and federal borrowing,
traders and analysts said.
"We have gone back and forth with the Trump euphoria trade
as markets are watching what Trump can deliver," said Thomas
Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG Securities in New
York.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 3 basis points to 2.506 percent after touching 2.515
percent earlier, which was its highest since Jan. 3, according
to Reuters data.
On Wall Street, the Dow broke above the 20,000 level
for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
raced to all-time peaks.
Investors have piled into stocks since Tuesday after Trump
urged U.S. carmaker executives to build more vehicles
domestically and signed executive orders to speed up the
building of the Keystone XL and Dakota oil pipelines.
These moves, aimed at boosting jobs and investment,
followed his actions on Monday to revamp deals with its Asian
and North American trading partners which investors fear would
hurt exports and raise business costs.
As equities shine, investors seem wary of buying
low-yielding Treasuries with tentative signs of inflation
picking up and after a lackluster $26 billion two-year note sale
on Tuesday.
"We'll see how the five-year auction goes. People are
worried about it today," Roth said.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
five-year Treasury issue to sell at a yield of
1.976 percent, according to Tradeweb. This compared with a yield
of 2.057 percent at the prior auction in December.
January 25 Wednesday 11:35AM New York / 1635 GMT
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 149-26/32 -0-25/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 123-244/256 -0-68/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.5025 0.5101 0.000
Six-month bills 0.6 0.6102 -0.003
Two-year note 99-198/256 1.2401 0.016
Three-year note 99-158/256 1.5072 0.021
Five-year note 100-36/256 1.9698 0.034
Seven-year note 99-168/256 2.3038 0.037
10-year note 95-156/256 2.5079 0.037
30-year bond 95-200/256 3.0926 0.037
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.00 -2.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.00 1.00
spread
