* Bonds lose luster as Dow breaks 20,000, S&P & Nasdaq hit
records
* U.S. sells $34 bln 5-year notes to weak demand
* U.S. inflation expectations climb to highest since July
2015
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields increased
on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting a four-week high as
Wall Street's key indexes posted record highs amid investor
optimism about the economy and the policies of the
administration of President Donald Trump.
Investors further scaled back their bond holdings following
a poor $34 billion auction of five-year Treasury notes, part of
this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt
supply.
U.S. bond yields broke above the trading range set at the
start of 2017 as investors assessed the effect of Trump's early
actions on trade, business investment and infrastructure
spending on company profits, inflation and federal borrowing,
traders and analysts said.
"We have gone back and forth with the Trump euphoria trade
as markets are watching what Trump can deliver," said Thomas
Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG Securities in New
York.
On Wall Street, the Dow broke above the 20,000-point
level for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
raced to all-time peaks.
The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 5 basis points to 2.521 percent, below
Wednesday's session high of 2.538 percent earlier, which was its
highest since Dec. 28, according to Reuters data.
Investors have piled into stocks since Tuesday after Trump
urged U.S. automaker executives to build more vehicles
domestically and signed executive orders to speed up the
building of the Keystone XL and Dakota oil pipelines.
These moves, aimed at boosting jobs and investment,
followed his actions on Monday to revamp deals with its Asian
and North American trading partners which investors fear would
hurt exports and raise business costs.
As equities roar to record heights, investors dialed back
their appetite for low-yielding Treasuries with tentative signs
of inflation picking up and after a lackluster $26 billion
two-year note sale on Tuesday.
In the inflation securities market, the five-year by
five-year forward rate, which measures investors' 10-year
inflation outlook, reached 2.18 percent on Monday, the highest
since July 2015, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Wednesday's weak results at the five-year fixed-rate
Treasuries and two-year floating-rate note auctions
signaled a renewed skittishness among investors to own Treasury
debt, an about-face from a week ago.
"This is a bond bear market and upticks will continue to be
sold," Jefferies & Co money market strategist Tom Simons wrote
in a research note.
The Treasury Department will sell $28 billion of seven-year
notes on Thursday at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1503 EST:
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 149-17/32 -1-2/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 123-212/256 -0-100/256
Price Current Net
Yield Change
(pct) (bps)
Three-month bills 0.4925 0.5 -0.010
Six-month bills 0.6 0.6102 -0.003
Two-year note 99-194/256 1.248 0.024
Three-year note 99-152/256 1.5154 0.029
Five-year note 100-18/256 1.9848 0.049
Seven-year note 99-144/256 2.3186 0.052
10-year note 95-128/256 2.5209 0.050
30-year bond 95-136/256 3.1058 0.050
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.75 -2.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.75 2.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)