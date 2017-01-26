* U.S. Treasury to sell $28 bln 7-year notes at 1 p.m. * Latest 7-year note to fetch highest yield in over 3 years * Record highs on Wall Street curb demand for bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering at a four-week high in advance of a $28-billion auction of seven-year notes, part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing government debt supply. Investors have reduced their Treasuries holdings since Tuesday in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's actions on domestic business investments, which they view as promoting heftier company profits, and his rhetoric on trade and immigration, which they reckon may push up inflation. Buttressed by growing optimism, investors have preferred stocks over bonds, with the Dow breaking above 20,000 mark on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also reaching record highs. "The new administration is a big change from the previous one. Political risks have pushed yields up and down," said Boris Rjavinski, senior rate strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was flat at 2.525 percent after touching 2.551 percent earlier which was its highest since Dec. 28, according to Reuters data. Skittishness about a faster pace of rate increases by the Federal Reserve, if Trump's economic policies raise growth and inflation, has partly bogged down this week's Treasuries auctions. Demand for the latest supply two-year fixed and floating-rate notes, as well as five-year Treasuries was poor, analysts said. However, the upcoming seven-year note sale at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) may entice investors who see bargains at these higher yields, analysts said. "Auction demand has been strong for the seven-year recently, especially among investment funds," Nomura Securities International analysts wrote in a note. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest seven-year note to sell at a yield of 2.332 percent , which would be highest since Dec. 2013, according to Tradeweb. This compared with the 2.284 percent yield at the prior auction in December. January 26 Thursday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 149-19/32 0-4/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 123-204/256 -0-4/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.495 0.5025 0.002 Six-month bills 0.605 0.6153 0.005 Two-year note 99-198/256 1.2401 -0.004 Three-year note 99-158/256 1.5074 -0.008 Five-year note 99-118/256 1.9888 -0.003 Seven-year note 99-136/256 2.3235 0.002 10-year note 95-120/256 2.5247 0.002 30-year bond 95-160/256 3.1009 -0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)