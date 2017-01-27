By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday, with benchmark yields slipping below 2.50 percent, as
data showing a sharper-than-forecast slowing in economic growth
in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S. government debt.
The selling in bonds was tempered by relatively solid
readings on consumer spending and business investments,
supporting the view the economic expansion remained on track.
"The headline figure was softer-than-expected, but it's
mostly due to weaker trade. The underlying figures were
better-than-expected," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income
strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Gross domestic product grew at a 1.9-percent annualized pace
in the final three months of 2016, compared with a 3.5-percent
rate in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a 2.2 percent GDP growth pace.
Trade subtracted 1.70 percentage points from GDP growth in
the last quarter after adding 0.85 percentage point in the third
quarter.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1
basis point at 2.495 percent, retreating further from a
four-week high reached on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)