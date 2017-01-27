* Headline U.S. Q4 GDP falls short, details more encouraging
* Uncertainty about Trump's policies stems yield decline
* Fed seen leaving interest rates unchanged next week
(Updates market action, adds investment strategists' quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as data showing a sharper-than-forecast deceleration in
economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S.
government debt ahead of the Federal Reserve's first policy
meeting of 2017.
Bond purchases were tempered by relatively solid readings on
consumer spending and business investments, supporting the view
the economic expansion remained on track.
"The economy has less momentum that many perceived," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in
Newark, New Jersey.
Gross domestic product grew at a 1.9-percent annualized pace
in the final three months of 2016, compared with a 3.5-percent
rate in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a 2.2 percent GDP growth pace.
Trade subtracted 1.70 percentage points from GDP growth in
the last quarter after adding 0.85 percentage point in the third
quarter.
"The headline figure was softer-than-expected, but it's
mostly due to weaker trade. The underlying figures were
better-than-expected," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income
strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Data on durable goods orders and consumer sentiment helped
dispel some disappointment from the latest GDP report.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1
basis point at 2.495 percent, retreating further from a
four-week high reached on Thursday. For the week, the 10-year
yield was on track to increase 3 basis points.
The decline in yields was limited by uncertainty about the
effect from U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies.
Investors are assessing the impact on the federal deficit and
inflation from his moves in the first week of his presidency
aimed to spur domestic jobs and business investments and to
restrict trade and immigration.
"There are a lot of worries about fixed income. Are we going
to see policies that will raise the deficit and inflation?"
Schwab's Jones said.
Moreover, Wall Street's advance to record highs with the Dow
breaking above 20,000 this week also tempered demand for
lower-yielding Treasuries, analysts said.
As U.S. stock prices jumped on proposed tax cuts,
infrastructure spending and looser regulations from the Trump
administration and a Republican-controlled Congress, Fed
policy-makers have expressed a wait-and-see attitude on a
possible response until they see more details on these moves.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, is widely expected to leave rates unchanged in a target
range of 0.50-0.75 percent at its meeting next
Tuesday and Wednesday after a quarter-point hike in December.
January 27 Friday 12:31PM New York / 1731 GMT
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 150-1/32 0-8/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 124-12/256 0-20/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.505 0.5126 0.008
Six-month bills 0.62 0.6305 0.016
Two-year note 99-206/256 1.2241 0.000
Three-year note 99-176/256 1.4833 -0.003
Five-year note 99-156/256 1.9574 -0.004
Seven-year note 99-174/256 2.2998 -0.011
10-year note 95-176/256 2.4991 -0.009
30-year bond 96-12/256 3.0785 -0.011
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.75 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.75 1.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 0.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Grant McCool)