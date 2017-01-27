* Headline U.S. Q4 GDP falls short, details more encouraging
* Uncertainty about Trump's policies stems yield decline
* Fed seen leaving interest rates unchanged next week
(Updates to late U.S. market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as data showing a sharper-than-forecast deceleration in
economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S.
government debt ahead of the Federal Reserve's first policy
meeting of 2017.
Bond purchases were tempered by relatively solid readings on
consumer spending and business investments, supporting the view
the U.S. economic expansion remained on track.
"The economy has less momentum that many perceived," said
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in
Newark, New Jersey.
Gross domestic product grew at a 1.9 percent annualized pace
in the final three months of 2016, compared with a 3.5 percent
rate in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a 2.2 percent GDP growth pace.
Trade subtracted 1.70 percentage points from GDP growth in
the last quarter after adding 0.85 percentage point in the third
quarter.
"The headline figure was softer than expected, but it's
mostly due to weaker trade. The underlying figures were better
than expected," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist
at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Data on durable goods orders and consumer sentiment helped
dispel some disappointment from the latest GDP report.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down over
2 basis points at 2.482 percent, retreating further from a
four-week high reached on Thursday. For the week, the 10-year
yield was up 1.5 basis points.
The decline in yields was limited by uncertainty about the
effect of U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies.
Investors are assessing the impact on the federal deficit and
inflation from his moves in the first week of his presidency
aimed to spur domestic jobs and business investments and
restrict trade and immigration.
"There are a lot of worries about fixed income. Are we going
to see policies that will raise the deficit and inflation?"
Schwab's Jones said.
Wall Street's advance to record highs with the Dow Jones
Industrial Average breaking above 20,000 this week also tempered
demand for lower-yielding Treasuries, analysts said.
As U.S. stock prices jumped on proposed tax cuts,
infrastructure spending and looser regulations from the Trump
administration and a Republican-controlled Congress, Fed
policymakers have expressed a wait-and-see attitude on a
possible response until they see more details on these moves.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, is widely expected to leave rates unchanged in a target
range of 0.50-0.75 percent at its meeting next
Tuesday and Wednesday after a quarter-point hike in December.
Friday, Jan. 27 at 1502 EST (2002 GMT):
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 150-11/32 0-18/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 124-36/256 0-44/256
Price Current Net
Yield Change
(pct) (bps)
Three-month bills 0.5075 0.5152 0.010
Six-month bills 0.615 0.6254 0.010
Two-year note 99-212/256 1.2123 -0.012
Three-year note 99-184/256 1.4724 -0.014
Five-year note 99-172/256 1.9442 -0.017
Seven-year note 99-196/256 2.2864 -0.025
10-year note 95-208/256 2.4843 -0.024
30-year bond 96-96/256 3.0612 -0.029
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last Net
(bps) Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.75 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.75 1.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 0.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Grant McCool and
Meredith Mazzilli)