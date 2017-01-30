* Fed will conclude January meeting on Wednesday
* Heavy week of data including January jobs figures
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 30 U.S. Treasuries were little
changed on Monday, ahead of policy meetings of the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday and a heavy week of data that
will culminate in Friday's jobs report for January.
The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged,
though traders will be looking for any indications on when the
next rate hike is likely at the Fed's first meeting since Donald
Trump was sworn in as U.S. President on Jan. 20.
Traders are pricing in only a 4 percent chance of a rate
hike this week, after the U.S. central bank raised rates for the
first time in a year in December, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
Friday's employment report for January will be closely
perused for indications on economic strength. Several
manufacturing reports are also due this week.
Refunding announcements and borrowing projections by the
Treasury Department will be a focus for traders.
"This week is very busy ... we have a packed data calendar,"
said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New
York. "I think that may lead to a bit of a malaise to start the
week here ... there isn't a lot to get going on yet."
Benchmark 10-year notes gained 1/32 in price to
yield 2.48 percent, little changed from Friday.
Bonds had little reaction to data on Monday showing that
U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in December as households
bought motor vehicles and a range of services amid rising wages,
pointing to sustained domestic demand that is likely to set the
economy up for faster growth in early 2017.
The jobs data on Friday is expected to show that employers
added 171,000 jobs in the month, according to the median
estimate of 72 economists polled by Reuters.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)