* Fed will conclude January meeting on Wednesday * Heavy week of data including January jobs figures By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 30 U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Monday, ahead of policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday and a heavy week of data that will culminate in Friday's jobs report for January. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, though traders will be looking for any indications on when the next rate hike is likely at the Fed's first meeting since Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. President on Jan. 20. Traders are pricing in only a 4 percent chance of a rate hike this week, after the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first time in a year in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Friday's employment report for January will be closely perused for indications on economic strength. Several manufacturing reports are also due this week. Refunding announcements and borrowing projections by the Treasury Department will be a focus for traders. "This week is very busy ... we have a packed data calendar," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "I think that may lead to a bit of a malaise to start the week here ... there isn't a lot to get going on yet." Benchmark 10-year notes gained 1/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, little changed from Friday. Bonds had little reaction to data on Monday showing that U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in December as households bought motor vehicles and a range of services amid rising wages, pointing to sustained domestic demand that is likely to set the economy up for faster growth in early 2017. The jobs data on Friday is expected to show that employers added 171,000 jobs in the month, according to the median estimate of 72 economists polled by Reuters. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)