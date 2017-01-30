(Adds details on Microsoft deal, quotes, updates prices) * Fed will conclude January meeting on Wednesday * Heavy week of data including January jobs figures * Microsoft debt sale weighs on long bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 30 Most U.S. Treasury prices were steady on Monday before the Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and ahead of a heavy week of data, while long-dated bonds were weighed down by Microsoft's $17 billion debt sale. Friday's employment report for January will be closely watched for new indications on the strength of the economy with numerous manufacturing releases also due this week. "This week is very busy...we have a packed data calendar," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Trading in longer-dated debt on Monday, however, was dominated by Microsoft's debt sale. The technology company is approaching investors with three, five, seven, 10, 20, 30 and 40-year tranches, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. "Today is all about the Microsoft deal...that is causing an overhang in the market," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. Thirty-year bonds fell 14/32 in price to yield 3.08 percent, up from 3.06 percent late on Friday. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds widened to 115 basis points, the steepest since Dec. 14. Benchmark 10-year notes dipped 2/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, up from 2.48 percent on Friday. The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders will be looking for any new indications on when a rate hike is next likely at the Fed's first meeting since Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. President on Jan. 20. "I think the bottom line is its 'steady as she goes' from the Fed - there's nothing that pushes them off their path, there's nothing that speeds them up or slows them down," said Tucci. "Everyone is waiting to see what other policy changes are going to come out of the new administration." Bonds had little reaction to data on Monday showing that U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in December as households bought motor vehicles and a range of services amid rising wages, pointing to sustained domestic demand that is likely to set the economy up for faster growth in early 2017. The growth outlook was further bolstered by other data on Monday showing a jump in contracts to buy previously owned homes. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)