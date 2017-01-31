* Fed begins two-day meeting
* Corporate supply weighs on long-dated debt
* Heavy data week anticipated
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Most U.S. Treasury prices were
steady on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day
meeting and investors awaited a barrage of data due later in the
week, while new corporate debt supply weighed on long-dated
bonds.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday, in its
first policy decision since President Donald Trump took office,
as the central bank awaits greater clarity on his economic
policies.
"The Fed tomorrow will be interesting in gauging the
near-term policy bias, but no-one's expecting anything in terms
of an actual increase or a definitive shift in their rhetoric,"
said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
"I think the market is expecting the tone to be more
optimistic and on the margin more hawkish," Lyngen said.
Long-dated Treasuries were weighed down for the second day
by corporate debt supply as companies, including AT&T,
prepared new bond sales.
It comes a day after Microsoft sold $17 billion in
new bonds.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 1/32 in price to
yield 2.49 percent, up from 2.48 percent late on Monday.
Thirty-year bonds were down 5/32 in price to yield
3.09 percent, up from 3.08 percent.
Investors are also preparing for data that will be evaluated
for further signs of the strength of the U.S. economy,
culminating in Friday's jobs report for January.
Employers are expected to have added 175,000 jobs in the
month, according to the median of 102 economists polled by
Reuters.
Demand for Treasuries for month-end rebalancing is also seen
as likely providing a supportive bid for the debt on Tuesday.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)