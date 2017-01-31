* Fed begins two-day meeting * Corporate supply weighs on long-dated debt * Heavy data week anticipated By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 31 Most U.S. Treasury prices were steady on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting and investors awaited a barrage of data due later in the week, while new corporate debt supply weighed on long-dated bonds. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday, in its first policy decision since President Donald Trump took office, as the central bank awaits greater clarity on his economic policies. "The Fed tomorrow will be interesting in gauging the near-term policy bias, but no-one's expecting anything in terms of an actual increase or a definitive shift in their rhetoric," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "I think the market is expecting the tone to be more optimistic and on the margin more hawkish," Lyngen said. Long-dated Treasuries were weighed down for the second day by corporate debt supply as companies, including AT&T, prepared new bond sales. It comes a day after Microsoft sold $17 billion in new bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, up from 2.48 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bonds were down 5/32 in price to yield 3.09 percent, up from 3.08 percent. Investors are also preparing for data that will be evaluated for further signs of the strength of the U.S. economy, culminating in Friday's jobs report for January. Employers are expected to have added 175,000 jobs in the month, according to the median of 102 economists polled by Reuters. Demand for Treasuries for month-end rebalancing is also seen as likely providing a supportive bid for the debt on Tuesday. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)