By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury prices pared
losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest
rates unchanged and painted a relatively upbeat picture of the
U.S. economy, without adopting a very hawkish tone.
In its first meeting since President Donald Trump took
office, the U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid,
inflation had increased and economic confidence was rising,
although it gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate
move.
Some investors were anticipating that the Fed could focus on
improving inflation to raise expectations that a hike was likely
sooner than currently expected.
Traders do not currently see a more than 50 percent chance
of a rate increase until the Fed's June meeting, according to
the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
"It certainly was blander than people were anticipating
because there was really nothing that could be quickly taken as
more hawkish, or reflective of any change, from December," said
Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 6/32 in price
to yield 2.47 percent, down from around 2.49 percent before the
Fed statement, and up from 2.45 percent late on Tuesday.
Yields spiked as high as 2.52 percent before the Fed
statement after several economic releases showed increasing
growth momentum.
U.S. factory activity accelerated to more than a two-year
high in January, pointing to a recovery in manufacturing.
The ADP National Employment Report also showed private
employers added 246,000 jobs in January, up from 151,000 in
December.
Friday's government employment report is expected to show
employers added 175,000 jobs in January, according to the median
of 102 economists polled by Reuters.
Yields also rose as investors prepared for further corporate
supply, after large debt sales by companies including Microsoft
this week, and as demand to buy Treasuries for month-end
rebalancing passed.
"Typically the next day after month-end you see the market
back up a little bit as people are looking towards corporate
supply, which could weigh on Treasuries," said Justin Lederer,
an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will hold the size of
coupon auctions steady in the upcoming quarter and will conduct
a small "contingency auction" that an official said would test
its ability to borrow following a cyber attack.
The department plans to offer $62 billion in three-year,
10-year and 30-year Treasuries next week.
