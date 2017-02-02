* Fed seen on hold for near-term
* Trump uncertainty creates safety bid for bonds
* Jobs data improves, productivity worsens
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve gave a more
dovish-than-expected statement, and as uncertainty over policies
from President Donald Trump increased safety buying of U.S.
debt.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday
in its first meeting since Trump took office and said job gains
remained solid, inflation had increased and economic confidence
was rising, but gave no firm signal on the timing of its next
rate move.
"People's takeaway was that the Fed has elongated their view
that they really don't have to do very much and are waiting on a
pickup of inflation over 2 percent, and they aren't really in a
hurry to raise rates," said Tom di Galoma, a managing director
at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes gained 7/32 in price to
yield 2.45 percent, down from 2.47 percent late on Wednesday.
The yields got as high as 2.52 percent before the Fed's
statement on Wednesday, as jobs and manufacturing data pointed
to accelerating economic growth.
Uncertainty over policies introduced by Trump is also
raising demand for bonds as a hedge against equity declines and
other market volatility.
"The market will continue to struggle with the uncertainty
of the new administration and where they go with new policies.
It's created a bit of flight-to-quality," said di Galoma.
Data on Thursday was mixed. U.S. worker productivity slowed
in the fourth quarter, leading to the smallest annual increase
in five years.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits,
however, fell more than expected last week, pointing to
tightening labor market conditions that should support the
economy this year.
Investors are focused on Friday's employment report for
January, which is expected to show that employers added 175,000
jobs in the month, according to the median of 102 economists
polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Karen Brettel; Editing by Andrea Ricci)