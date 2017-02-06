* Most U.S. yields hit lowest in at least 13 days
* Uncertainty surrounding Trump policies spurs safety buying
* Bund yields fall, driving demand for Treasuries
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. short- and medium-dated
Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in at least 13 days on
Monday on mounting European political uncertainty and a dearth
of information on U.S. President Donald Trump's promised
pro-growth policies.
With Trump's promises to cut corporate taxes and boost
infrastructure spending yet to be fleshed out, analysts said the
risk was increasing that the plans would fade further into the
background or that the initiative to enact them would weaken
over time.
A growing concern is that Trump's tax and spending plans
have taken a back seat to other issues such as his temporary
immigration ban, spurring demand for safe-haven Treasuries,
analysts say.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 2.415 percent,
their lowest level since Jan. 24. U.S. two-, five-, and
seven-year yields also fell to their lowest since that date to
1.169 percent, 1.860 percent, and 2.194 percent. U.S. three-year
yields touched 1.421 percent, their lowest in two weeks.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices briefly rose by
more than a full point as their yields touched a session low of
3.050 percent.
"It's just people taking a pause here in their anticipation
of a quick economic success under Trump and trying to anticipate
how much the volatility of the administration is going to hurt
investment," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading
in Chicago, in reference to the drop in Treasury yields.
A decline in German Bund yields on a cloudier political
panorama in Europe helped stoke demand for U.S. debt, said John
Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at NatWest Markets.
France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen launched her
bid for the presidency on Sunday with a vow to fight deregulated
globalization and to take France out of the euro, leading French
government bond yields to briefly hit their
highest since September 2015 of 1.137 percent and 10-year Bund
yields to hit a two-week low of 0.360 percent.
Treasury yields edged off their lows later in the morning
session. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up
14/32 in price to yield 2.439 percent, while two-year notes
were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.173 percent.
U.S. 30-year bonds last yielded 3.075 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $24 billion in three-year notes
Tuesday, $23 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday, and $15 billion
in 30-year bonds Thursday.
February 6 Monday 10:44AM New York / 1544 GMT
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 151 0-31/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 124-192/256 0-120/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.5025 0.5101 0.005
Six-month bills 0.6225 0.6331 0.000
Two-year note 99-232/256 1.173 -0.036
Three-year note 99-216/256 1.4294 -0.049
Five-year note 100 1.875 -0.058
Seven-year note 100-60/256 2.2135 -0.060
10-year note 96-52/256 2.439 -0.052
30-year bond 96-32/256 3.0745 -0.039
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.25 0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.50 0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.00 0.75
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)