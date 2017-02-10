(Corrects first and second paragraphs to show that Abe is prime minister of Japan, not president) * Yields hit highs after import data * Yields retrace gains after consumer confidence reading * Investors look to Trump-Abe meeting for next trading headline By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, boosted by solid U.S. monthly import price data as investors awaited headlines from a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The two leaders were set to discuss trade and investment and it was expected that any public statement from the meeting would focus on those issues rather than the relative strength of the dollar against the Japanese yen. Technical positioning was also a catalyst for trades as offsetting data on consumer confidence forced traders to re-examine the market's momentum. Yields hit session highs after the release of the higher-than-expected reading on U.S. monthly import prices that signaled inflation could be moving higher. However, they retraced some of the move after the University of Michigan's reading of consumer confidence for February came in below expectations. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to a session high of 2.43 percent after the release of the imports data, which showed prices increased 0.4 percent in January after an upwardly revised 0.5 percent rise in December. The 10-year note was last down 7/32 in price to yield 2.42 percent. Analysts said the markets were largely trading on technical factors, as yields have approached 50- and 200-day moving average metrics and psychologically important support and resisitance levels. "Conviction levels in general are extremely low," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities. "No one has a good sense of what the next step is. We're all really just waiting for the next headline, which makes this a very tough investment climate because you're forced to move tactically." Yields are set to move marginally lower for the week after earlier malaise about the lack of specifics in Trump's tax plan and uncertainty over looming elections in Europe drove more buying of safe-haven U.S. government debt. The 5-year note yield fell to its lowest since December and longer-dated yields hit multi-week lows on Wednesday. Trump's comments on Thursday that his administration was set to release a "phenomenal" statement regarding his tax plan in the next few weeks pushed a selloff in Treasuries that halted the week's earlier trend toward lower yields. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by David Gregorio)